Sign catches on fire at Taco Bell in Tucson

A Taco Bell sign ignited Saturday morning forcing firefighters to respond.

According to Fire Captain Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District, a sign outside the Taco Bell fast-food chain caught on fire on the northwest side of Tucson at 7140 N. Thornydale Rd.

Cpt. Keeley said the fire was controlled and extinguished by the first unit on scene within minutes, after the flames started around 7:33 a.m.

Video captured by Jessica Figueroa shows the flames touching the front of the structure.

Capt. Keeley said there were no injuries, and they are still assessing the total damage on the building.

