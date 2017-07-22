Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing return home

Talks have begun to determine how to prevent the Tucson High School Football field and track from flooding again.
Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.
The city of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
A Taco Bell sign ignited Saturday morning forcing firefighters to respond.
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
