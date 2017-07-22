Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing return home - Tucson News Now

Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing return home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.

Just under 300 airman safely arrived to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Friday July 21, and early Saturday July 22, according to Lt. Sydney Smith, Chief of Public Affairs for Davis-Monthan AFB. 

This group was comprised of A-10 pilots and maintenance personnel who were deployed in January 2017 to Turkey in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational effort to weaken and destroy the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Smith said.

The maintenance group worked on jets to make sure they were in good flying condition. Smith said the group can enjoy a period of recovery time with no estimated time for redeployment. 

