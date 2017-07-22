Armed with machines and enthusiasm, volunteers sew for a cause

They were crafting for a cause on Saturday. Volunteers got together at the Tucson Woman's Club on the east side to use their sewing skills to help foster children.
They were crafting for a cause on Saturday. Volunteers got together at the Tucson Woman's Club on the east side to use their sewing skills to help foster children.
Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.
Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.
Talks have begun to determine how to prevent the Tucson High School Football field and track from flooding again.
Talks have begun to determine how to prevent the Tucson High School Football field and track from flooding again.
The city of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
The city of Tucson unveiled the master plan for the Hundred Acre Wood Community Bicycle Park Thursday evening. This mountain bike park has been in the works for the past 10 years.
A Taco Bell sign ignited Saturday morning forcing firefighters to respond.
A Taco Bell sign ignited Saturday morning forcing firefighters to respond.
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.