Flash flood warning extended for Tucson metro area - Tucson News Now

Flash flood warning extended for Tucson metro area

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All of Tucson is under a flash flood warning Saturday evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The warning was set to expire at 7:45 p.m. It has since been extended to 8:30 p.m.

The warning from N.W.S. Tucson stated the radar picked up heavy rain across Oro Valley, Marana and Tucson. The thunderstorms showed little movement.

A second warning, focused on Redington Pass, is set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

Monsoon storms continue to roll through southern Arizona, so return to this story for updates on watches and warnings.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

  • GRAPHIC: Video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

    GRAPHIC: Video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:53:12 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:53:12 GMT

    Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.

    Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.

  • Man admits he 'flung' infant son, causing his death

    Man admits he 'flung' infant son, causing his death

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-07-21 10:33:52 GMT
    Cody Bates (Source: LMDC)Cody Bates (Source: LMDC)

    Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.

    Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.

Powered by Frankly