Flash flood warning extended for Tucson metro area

All of Tucson is under a flash flood warning Saturday evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The warning was set to expire at 7:45 p.m. It has since been extended to 8:30 p.m.

The warning from N.W.S. Tucson stated the radar picked up heavy rain across Oro Valley, Marana and Tucson. The thunderstorms showed little movement.

A second warning, focused on Redington Pass, is set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

Monsoon storms continue to roll through southern Arizona, so return to this story for updates on watches and warnings.

