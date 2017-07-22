TPD creates board to review officer's use of force

The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and now six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.



"It allows the community to have some faith that their police department isn't simply just policing their own," said Sgt. James Wakefield, whose assigned to TPD's audit and best practices section.



Wakefield said this Force Review Board has been in the works for the past year. It's a board that has been used in other departments across the country, but new to Tucson.



"Tucson decided, hey, we need to take proactive look at this and create some safe guards to make sure that our supervisors and our commanders are looking at what our officers are doing out there," said Wakefield.



The department allowed the 6 residents to see how officers use force on the streets at their training facilities Saturday, July 22.



"Built this so that the more serious cases are funneled to the board," said Wakefield. "We take a harder look at cases with serious injury like broken bones, loss of consciousness."



The board would also be able to make recommendations for policy and training changes.



"We want to proactively get better," said Wakefield. "We want to make our policing practices better to increase transparency and essentially be better partners with the community."



TPD used an independent police auditor to reach out to people around Tucson to fill in the civilian spots on the board.



Christina Rinnert is a law student at the University of Arizona an is one of the 6 civilian members of the board.



"I sort of have a love, hate relationship with cops to be honest," said Rinnert. "I see a lot of things that go wrong but I think we don't see enough of what goes right."



Rinnert hopes this board will improve the relationship between the community and the police department.



"The very first thing is to make the changes in the system that need to be made and to give the right kudos to what's being done properly," said Rinnert. "It's transparency for the police force but also just to help the citizens feel more comfortable with the police and what they're doing in our community."

