BREAKING: PCC Downtown campus closed after reported shots fired

The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and now six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.
The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and now six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.
All of Tucson is under a flash flood warning Saturday evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
All of Tucson is under a flash flood warning Saturday evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
They were crafting for a cause on Saturday. Volunteers got together at the Tucson Woman's Club on the east side to use their sewing skills to help foster children.
They were crafting for a cause on Saturday. Volunteers got together at the Tucson Woman's Club on the east side to use their sewing skills to help foster children.
Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.
Airmen from the 355th Fighter Wing returned to Tucson after a six month deployment.
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.