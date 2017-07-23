BREAKING: PCC Downtown campus closed after reported shots fired

The Pima Community College Downtown Campus is closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.

Police and SWAT are currently on campus of PCC downtown on Speedway and Stone, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.

Bay said reports of shots fired came in around 3:30 a.m. Police said nobody was supposed to be on campus today because school is not in session right now.

Police are currently checking out buildings to make sure nobody is on campus.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will have more information when it is available.

