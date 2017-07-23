TFD: Fire crews respond to garage fire in Tucson - Tucson News Now

TFD: Fire crews respond to garage fire in Tucson

Source: Tucson Fire Department Source: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Fire crews responded to a residential garage near Prince and Romero Road on Sunday morning after reports of smoke coming from a home in the area, according to Capt. Julian Herrera, Public Information Officer for Tucson Fire Department. 

TFD said the garage was not attached to the house. Crews were able to attack the flames inside the garage and prevent them form spreading to the nearby home on the property.

TFD said the house did not appear to be vacant at the time of the fire. It was unclear if any residents were displaced as a result of this fire, according to Herrera.

No injuries were reported. 

