TFD: Fire crews respond to garage fire in Tucson

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East central Pima County on Sunday.
The Pima Community College Downtown Campus is closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) will get $600,000 for a new dispatch system, to be used statewide. Announced July 18, DPS is getting a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Tucson Fire crews responded to a residential garage near Prince and Romero on Sunday morning after reports of smoke coming from a home in the area, according to Julian Herrera, Public Information Officer for Tucson Fire Department.
The Northwest Fire District responded to a call at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, about a near drowning in the 4300 block of West Rae Circle, near West Ina and North Oldfather roads.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
A long-standing rule at Peddlers Bar & Bistro limits anyone dining with children to one alcoholic beverage, in order to hopefully limit the danger children face from drunk drivers.
Prince William and Prince Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash approaches.
