DPS to get $600,000 upgrade of new dispatch system

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) will get $600,000 for a new dispatch system, to be used statewide.



Announced July 18, DPS is getting a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.



"Computer aided dispatch (CAD) is the virtual life-line for law enforcement officers at the hands of dispatchers," the news release said.



DPS will be able to replace its aging CAD system with new technology. The new system will enable DPS to coordinate more quickly with other state law enforcement and government agencies, specifically the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).



The current CAD system does not interface with the agency’s records management system or any other agency, DPS Public Information Officer Quentin Mehr told Tucson News Now.



"In this day and age, information - getting it quickly and accurately - is so necessary for the law enforcement trooper to do his job," Mehr said.



When asked if the community and public will see a difference with the new CAD system, Mehr was unsure.



"I don't know if they'll see so much a difference. But the troopers on the road, and our ability to communicate with other agencies, we'll see a big difference," he said.



Mehr stated that it "remains to be seen" if DPS call times or response times will benefit from the new CAD system.

"The Spillman CAD system will allow DPS to have data sharing capabilities with other Spillman CAD user groups throughout the state. This will allow governmental partners to better work as a team," the news release stated.

Mehr said that the new system is still several months away from being implemented.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.