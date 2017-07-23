HAPPENING NOW: Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East central Pima County on Sunday.

Other areas affected include West central Cochise County and Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona.

NWS Tucson said many areas across southeast Pima County near Vail and Corona de Tucson can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms as well. Some areas of Southern Arizona

Warnings will last until 4:45 p.m., according to NWS Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.