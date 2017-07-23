Refsnyder's Yankee career ends with trade to Toronto

Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
The Yankees trade UA 2012 national champion Rob Refsnyder after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week.
The Yankees trade UA 2012 national champion Rob Refsnyder after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week.
The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed nine-year NFL veteran Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.
The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed nine-year NFL veteran Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.