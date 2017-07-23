Veteran returns from treatment to find home burglarized in Tucson

A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.



The burglary happened on July 14 around 2 p.m. at a home near Fort Lowell and 1st in midtown.



The homeowners said they believe the criminal broke in through the doggie-door.



“I went oh my God, we’ve been robbed,” Martha Cook said.



Martha and her husband, Vietnam veteran, Ora Cook, had just returned home from the VA Medical Center where Ora was getting cancer treatment - to find their home burglarized in broad daylight.



“My safe was sitting right here,’ Cook said as she pointed to the closet.



The suspect swiped the safe that was full of collector’s coins and thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, including Martha’s original wedding ring.



“For people to just come into my house and take advantage of us…it hurts,” Ora Cook said.



The Cooks called Tucson Police and told Tucson News Now they have an idea of who may have done this. They believe it’s man they let stay with them last month to help him get back on his feet.



“He needed a place to go. He was clean and sober. We drove him to job interviews,” Cook said.



But when they suspected the man was using drugs they kicked him out. Then days ago there was a small break in the case. TPD officers had the Cooks meet them at the Super Pawn shop on 1st Avenue where they recovered two pieces of her jewelry.



“He’s the one who actually went in there. Sold the stuff and left his fingerprint there,” Cook said.



The Cooks say the man has now been blacklisted from all area Pawn Shops. Tucson News Now is not releasing the man's identity as TPD has not yet named him as a person of interest in this case.



Regardless, the Cooks want to see the person responsible put behind bars.



“I want justice. He needs to turn himself in. He’s taken the last little bit we had of anything of value,” Cook said.



If you know anything about this break-in call 88-CRIME.

