Veteran returns from treatment to find home burglarized in Tucson

Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Pima County road conditions as of 7:30 p.m., July 23.
A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Pima Community College Downtown Campus is closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East central Pima County on Sunday.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.
The toddler had to get six stitches on her back where the dog bit her.
