UPDATE: Search teams work through night to reach remaining stranded hikers

Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A release from PCSD just before 9:00 p.m. stated eight people, including a 4-year-old boy, were pulled to safety with the help of the department's SHERIFF1 helicopter.

Members of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and Rural Metro Fire Department joined in the effort to help the 17 total hikers. The other nine are out of reach, according to the PCSD release. One of them may need to be lifted out by helicopter because of his location.

As of 10:50 p.m., volunteers with SARA at the scene said all but two of the hikers had been rescued. They estimate continued search efforts could last into the morning because of the location of the final two people.

The initial call for help came in just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's department added the following advisory:

We would like to use this as another reminder of the dangers of flash flooding, especially in areas like Redington Pass and Sabino Canyon. It takes time for the water to flow from the mountain down to the valley, and when it does it can be swift and deadly. All too often, hikers decide to hike just after it rains because the air temperature is cooler, not realizing they are walking into areas which are at an increased risk for flash flooding.

