UPDATE: Search teams work through night to reach remaining stranded hikers

Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Pima County road conditions as of 7:30 p.m., July 23.
A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Pima Community College Downtown Campus is closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East central Pima County on Sunday.
