Reclaimed Pima County wastewater will be used to make beer

A Tucson veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Pima Community College Downtown Campus was closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will get $600,000 for a new dispatch system, to be used statewide. Announced Tuesday, July 18, DPS is getting a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Tucson Fire crews responded to a residential garage near Prince and Romero roads on Sunday morning after reports of smoke coming from a home in the area, according to Julian Herrera, public information officer for Tucson Fire Department.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.
