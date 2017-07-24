Reclaimed Pima County wastewater will be used to make beer

Pima County wastewater will be purified, and used to make beer (Source: Tucson News Now)

The AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge mobile purification truck will be at the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department’s (RWRD) Water Campus Monday and Tuesday.

AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge filling up this truck with treated water from Pima Co wastewater facility. Will be given to breweries #tucson pic.twitter.com/lS1ChN3RaC — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 24, 2017

According to a release, reclaimed water from Pima County’s Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility will be pumped into the treatment trailer. Once in the trailer, it will be purified using a multi-barrier purification process including ultra-filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet disinfection with advanced oxidation, activated carbon filtration, and chlorine disinfection to transform recycled community wastewater into pure drinking water.

That water will be distributed to local breweries and bottling companies.

Turning water from Pima County Wastewater treatment facility (left) into purified drinking water (right) is happening now #tucson pic.twitter.com/lBkMdrFqsM — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 24, 2017

This is all possible after the Pima County Southwest Water Campus won the New Arizona Prize: Water Innovation Challenge. It’s a competition aimed at finding new ways to maintain water sustainability.

Last November, the Southwest Water Campus team won $302,500 to fulfill the AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge.

They used the prize money to build the mobile potable reuse treatment facility.

The public will be able taste the water in beer or in the bottled form this week or next.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.