TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: Search teams work through night to reach remaining stranded hikers

Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday, July 23 at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said 17 hikers were stranded. Crews were able to rescue 15 Sunday night, but rescue efforts are still ongoing for two people as of Monday morning, July 24.

A release from PCSD just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23 stated eight people, including a 4-year-old boy, were pulled to safety with the help of the department's SHERIFF1 helicopter.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tCcJ3M



2. UPDATE: Police say man who shot himself on PCC Downtown Campus is in critical condition

A man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the Pima Community College Downtown Campus, according to police.

According to Tucson Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Turner, one man was taken to the hospital after police found him in the PCC Library at Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue. Lt. Turner said that when the man was found, he was alive but unresponsive.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tB2E79



3. Veteran returns from treatment to find home burglarized in Tucson

A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.

The burglary happened on July 14 around 2 p.m. at a home near Fort Lowell and 1st in midtown.

The homeowners said they believe the criminal broke in through the doggie-door.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vS0htl



HAPPENING TODAY

A man charged in connection with the death of two cyclists in southern Arizona is heading back to court.

Deputies say Brian Lynch was driving his work truck when he hit a group of cyclists more than a year ago.

Two cyclists died.

This is Lynch's final court hearing before his trial starts on August 2.





WEATHER

Isolated showers are possible this morning with scattered afternoon storms.

Highs will be near 90 degrees.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.