TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Pima County road conditions as of 7:30 p.m., July 23.
A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Pima Community College Downtown Campus is closed on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.
Viewers can see swimming champ Michael Phelps - who kicked off Shark Week by racing a Great White - come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
The New Orleans Police Department Fatality Section is investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an unidentified male motorcyclist.
A girl drowned in a pool at a family gathering Saturday night, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.
