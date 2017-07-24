UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by two hit-and-run vehicles, DPS searching for white mini van

The Arizona DPS said a pedestrian was killed in a crash near milepost 73 on Oracle Road Monday morning, and now authorities are looking for a white van that fled the scene.

DPS said the male pedestrian was outside of the traffic lane Monday morning when a pick up truck struck him. A second vehicle, a white mini van, also struck the victim.

Both vehicles fled the scene, but troopers later found and stopped the pick up truck.

Anyone with information should call DPS at 520-746-4500 or 602-223-2212.

