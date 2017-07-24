UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by two hit-and-run vehicles, DPS searching for white mini van

Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The Arizona DPS said a pedestrian was killed in a crash near milepost 73 on Oracle Road Monday morning.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Pima County road conditions as of 7:30 p.m., July 23.
A local veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.
