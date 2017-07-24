Marana road rage shooting suspect indicted for murder

The man charged for a deadly shooting in a Marana shopping center parking lot has been indicted for murder.

A grand jury indicted Marcus Dickson on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Martin Padilla on June 30.

Dickson was initially arrested for manslaughter.

The interim complaint filed in court on Thursday, July 20, by Marana Police Department detailed what investigators learned about the moments leading to the deadly shooting. It described Dickson and Padilla getting into an argument, Padilla taking Dickson to the ground and Dickson shooting Padilla twice.

Padilla was teaching his son, Hamza, how to drive when this happened. Hamza said they were on their way to Burger King with his siblings in the back seat when Dickson started tailgating them.

A funeral was held for Padilla on July 5 at a mosque in midtown. An honor guard attended the service for the Army veteran.

Dickson is due in court on Thursday, July 27.

There is a GoFundMe for the Padilla family: https://www.gofundme.com/assist-family-of-slain-us-vet

