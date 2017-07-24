Marana road rage shooting suspect indicted for murder

A grand jury indicted Marcus Dickson on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Martin Padilla on June 30.
A Tucson veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.
A Tucson woman is facing smuggling charges after three men who entered the country illegally were found in the trunk of a car Thursday, July 20, during an immigration inspection north of Sonoita.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department auto theft detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a March 28 vehicle break-in and theft.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.
