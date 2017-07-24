The Dutch Eatery & Refuge: Poached eggs, yogurt parfait and caramelized french toast

Breakfast is delicious at any hour of the day.

New restaurant The Dutch Eatery and Refuge shows us the most important meal of the day with a Dutch twist.

Sous Chef Lizelle Peraza made a breakfast board which changes daily at the restaurant.

Yogurt Parfait:

Mix 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt (per person) with a tablespoon of agave nectar, set aside.

Layer cup with your favorite fresh berries

Add yogurt mixture

Top with Granola

Caramelized French Toast:

4 whole eggs

1 1/3 cup milk or heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla

3/4 tsp cinnamon

Pinch nutmeg

White sugar

Beat together first six ingredients

Dip bread into mixture

Coat griddle with butter and place bread on hot griddle until browned on each side.

Remove and coat one side of bread with sugar, use a kitchen torch to melt the sugar. Flip to the other side a repeat.

Serve with your favorite berries or syrup.

