THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Sun Tran avoids repeat strike

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

This week, we’re talking transit.

Let’s give a shout out and a little praise, with reservations, for the way the Teamsters and Sun Tran management pulled together to avoid another long, frustrating bus strike? After all, one of the things we have NOT had to report on recently is a long, drawn out bus strike.

The praise part includes the fact they extended a contract deadline to get it done and they made a three-year deal, not two. The reservation part is this: Sun Tran should really be under the management of Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), which has more money to draw from and a stake in this community, rather than the current company, which is based in France.

Vive La France, but Viva Tucson -- our transportation issues need to be handled by local leaders. Think about it. In three years, who's to say we won't be going down to the wire again because of new issues the current management company didn't anticipate or deal with?

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.