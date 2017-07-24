Mohawk Rest Area on I-8 reopens after eight-year hiatus

Attention all road trippers - the Mohawk Rest Area on Interstate 8, heading west to California is now back open.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Mohawk Rest Area is open for business after being closed since 2009. This gives travelers a new place to stop and rest, stretch their legs and exercise their pets on the drive between Yuma and Gila Bend.

“Our rest areas are important for many reasons,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “They provide a safe place for drivers to take a break from the road, but they also give us a chance to make a good impression on drivers who are traveling across Arizona.”

The area near Mohawk pass (at milepost 56) includes all new facilities - restrooms with new plumbings, electrical systems, and parking areas. According to ADOT officials the $4.6 million project included making the area compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which is part of every rest area renovation.

Mohawk Rest Area reopens on I-8 at milepost 56 after an 8-year hiatus. It includes new ADA-compliant restrooms https://t.co/QlamcjcBXx pic.twitter.com/nfLg6eOSiW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2017

ADOT has been making improvements to rest areas across the state in recent years to repair and replace infrastructure that has been in place for as long as 50 years. That includes drilling new wells to provide adequate water supplies and replacing septic systems that have reached their life expectancies.

In 2016, ADOT completed renovations of the Texas Canyon and San Simon rest areas on Interstate 10 in southeast Arizona, and added parking at the Haviland Rest Area on Interstate 40 west of Kingman. Future renovations include:

Sacaton Rest Area on I-10 north of Casa Grande later this year

Canoa Ranch Rest Area on Interstate 19 in early 2018

Meteor Crater and Painted Cliffs rest areas on Interstate 40 in 2019

Mazatzal Rest Area on State Route 87 south of Payson in 2020

The renovations are designed to make Arizona’s rest areas more functional and pleasant.

Once little more than bare-bones stopping spots on the freeway, today’s rest areas include drinking fountains and vending machines, pet exercise areas, restrooms and ramadas. Some, including Sunset Point on I-17, offer stunning mountain and desert views. And they’re clean: Caretakers are on-site at most rest areas 16 hours a day.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.