Mohawk Rest Area on I-8 reopens after eight-year hiatus

Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:55 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:55 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Attention all road trippers - the Mohawk Rest Area on Interstate 8, heading west to California is now back open. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Mohawk Rest Area is open for business after being closed since 2009.
Attention all road trippers - the Mohawk Rest Area on Interstate 8, heading west to California is now back open. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Mohawk Rest Area is open for business after being closed since 2009.
The Arizona DPS said a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Milepost 73 on Oracle Road early on Monday morning.
The Arizona DPS said a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Milepost 73 on Oracle Road early on Monday morning.
Under the program, the city will choose several large intersections to become protected left. That means left turns would be made only on a green arrow.
Under the program, the city will choose several large intersections to become protected left. That means left turns would be made only on a green arrow.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.