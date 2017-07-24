Rural AZ fire district awarded pet oxygen masks following social media contest

Thanks to a social media contest sponsored by Petplan pet insurance the Whetstone Fire District will be better equipped to help save pets from house fires.

“We at Petplan are dedicated to protecting our four-legged friends wherever possible, and we’d love to see every fire station across the country properly equipped to rescue pets,” said Natasha Ashton, co-founder and co-CEO of Petplan. “Our five winners are just a start, but Chris and I are delighted that we can help them do what they do best: save lives. We thank everyone who participated in this contest — including our puppy presenters!”

According to a recent news release the WFD, just north of Huachuca City, AZ will receive a set of pet-specific WAG'N oxygen masks. These masks are specially designed to fit over little snouts and whiskered faces to deliver oxygen, helping first responders to save the lives of cats, dogs, and other small animals caught in fires.

Petplan launched a social media contest that asked fans to comment with the names of their local fire stations to enter them into the drawing for these special masks. As an added bonus Petplan also donated $1 for every comment to the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team, a Philadelphia based organization that provides emergency assistance to animals affected by house fires.

The winners were announced via a "puppy-packed" video. You can watch it here.

