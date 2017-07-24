Trial set for driver charged in deadly cyclist crash on northwest side

The trial for a man charged in connection to the death of two cyclists in southern Arizona is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge on Monday, July 24 that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.

Lynch was arrested in March 2016 after deputies said he crashed his work truck into a group of cyclists northwest of Tucson.

Three cyclists were hurt. Two, 68-year-old Kenneth Vieira and 72-year-old Clare Rhoades, did not survive.

In court Monday, a judge heard the final motions before the trial starts.

Nearly a dozen cyclists sat in the courtroom to show the public interest in this case.

Lynch also faces charges from October 2016 for contraband drugs in jail that tested positive for cocaine, according to court records.

