Five women facing drug smuggling charges after busy weekend for CBP

Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.
Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.
Five women are now facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than 136 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the border in three separate incidents at the Port of Nogales, Dennis DeConcini Crossing over the weekend.
Five women are now facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than 136 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the border in three separate incidents at the Port of Nogales, Dennis DeConcini Crossing over the weekend.
A grand jury indicted Marcus Dickson on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Martin Padilla on June 30.
A grand jury indicted Marcus Dickson on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Martin Padilla on June 30.
A Tucson veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
A Tucson veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.
The Tucson Police Department is creating a special board consisting of sergeants, lieutenants and six Tucson residents that will soon be in charge of reviewing cases in which officers had to use force out on the field while on duty.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.