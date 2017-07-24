AZ Senator John McCain returning to Washington D.C.

The Senate healthcare vote is delayed while U.S. Sen. John McCain recovers from a medical procedure.

Arizona Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer on Wednesday, July 19, is a war hero, American icon and one of the most powerful politicians in our country.

Dr. David Frye, with Arizona Oncology, says the average life expectancy after diagnosis is a little more than a year.

After announcing a cancer diagnosis last week, AZ Senator John McCain is returning to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, July 25, according to a statement released on Monday, July 24 by Senator McCain's office.

The statement read:

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

