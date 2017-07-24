AZ Senator John McCain returning to Washington D.C. - Tucson News Now

AZ Senator John McCain returning to Washington D.C.

By Tucson News Now Staff
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

After announcing a cancer diagnosis last week, AZ Senator John McCain is returning to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, July 25, according to a statement released on Monday, July 24 by Senator McCain's office. 

The statement read: 

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

    It was a team effort by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire,  Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, to rescue 17 people from Tanque Verde Falls Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.

    Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

    Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.

