Crews talk about Tanque Verde Falls rescue

It was a team effort by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, to rescue 17 people from Tanque Verde Falls Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.
After announcing a cancer diagnosis last week, AZ Senator John McCain is returning to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Monday, July 24 by Senator McCain's office.
Five women are now facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than 136 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the border in three separate incidents at the Port of Nogales, Dennis DeConcini Crossing over the weekend.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.
