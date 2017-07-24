Camp for homeless veterans damaged by monsoon storms

One of the collapsed tents at Camp Bravo. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Camp Bravo, a camp on the south side for homeless veterans, was damaged from strong monsoon storms last week.

The camp provides food and shelter for veterans.

The storm swept through the camp, taking down four tents, knocking over a refrigerator and leaving them without power. Volunteers said this is the worst damage they've ever seen.

"All of a sudden, it's like a freight train came through. It was unstoppable," said Logan Bean, one of the volunteers for Camp Bravo.

Bean and 18 others were on site when the storm came through.

Cleanup took a few days and now they're back up and running again. They're making sure they are ready when storms hit again.

"We've reinforced all these tents to do double the work. Not only do we have the stakes tied down on the corners of the tent. We've started to get sand bags. Pulling things off them a little bit to make sure they don't start flipping over," Bean said.

They're asking for specific donations to make sure this type of damage doesn't happen again.

Tent stakes, tarps and sandbags are needed. They always welcome food and hygiene products as well.

You can drop off any donations to 550 East 19th Street, near Santa Rita Park.

