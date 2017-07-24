Camp for homeless veterans damaged by monsoon storms

A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 E. Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19, around 4:30 p.m. He was headed to a church at 1950 S. Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 E. Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19, around 4:30 p.m. He was headed to a church at 1950 S. Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
The storm swept through the camp, taking down four tents, knocking over a refrigerator and leaving them without power. Volunteers said this is the worst damage they've ever seen.
The storm swept through the camp, taking down four tents, knocking over a refrigerator and leaving them without power. Volunteers said this is the worst damage they've ever seen.
Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.
Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.
It was a team effort by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, to rescue 17 people from Tanque Verde Falls Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
It was a team effort by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, to rescue 17 people from Tanque Verde Falls Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.