Local bike shop burglarized

A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.

The burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Trek Bicycle Shop off of Fort Lowell and Campbell.

Employees said the suspect broke in through a ceiling vent. Surveillance video captured the suspect's foot dangling in the air as he eased his way down. He has distinguishing tattoos. In the video you can see him look around with a flashlight – then, as the alarm sounds he quickly swipes a bike and escapes out of the back door.

“It was pretty bold,” lead mechanic at Trek, Dee Sargent said.

The man stole a Trek FX-2. It’s a hybrid commuter bike valued at more than $500 dollars. The Trek shop is worried if this man is not caught he will try to steal from another store.

“Other bike shops watch out. It’s sad and scary. I love Tucson but this happens more often than it should and I want Tucson to be the safest community it can be – I just hope we catch the guy," Sargent said.

If you know anything about this call 88-CRIME.

