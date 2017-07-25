Local bike shop burglarized

A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.
Five women are now facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than 136 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin across the border in three separate incidents at the Port of Nogales, Dennis DeConcini Crossing over the weekend.
A grand jury indicted Marcus Dickson on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Martin Padilla on June 30.
A Tucson veteran’s home was recently broken into while he was at the VA Medical Center for chemotherapy treatment. Now the family needs the community’s help tracking down the suspect.
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.
