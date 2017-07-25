TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health vote

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - John McCain will make a dramatic return to the Senate for a make-or-break vote on Republican health care legislation Tuesday just days after getting diagnosed with brain cancer, giving an emotional and arithmetical boost to his party's reeling effort to repeal Obamacare.

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

The decision by the 80-year-old senator to travel to Washington from his Arizona home was announced by his office in a brief press release late Monday night. It comes with the GOP bill to erase and replace President Barack Obama's law on the brink as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushes toward a pivotal vote Tuesday, prodded by an impatient and frustrated President Donald Trump.

2. New effort to open Hotel Arizona downtown?

The Rio Nuevo Board will consider a new proposal to reopen the Hotel Arizona, located at Broadway and Granada, the Gateway into downtown Tucson.

Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.

There have several attempt since then, but all have failed.

Whether the new proposal of tax abatements and sales tax breaks will bear fruit will remain a question a while longer. Rio Nuevo pulled the item from its July 25, 2017 meeting agenda saying it needs more time to study its options.

3. Local bike shop burglarized?

A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.

The burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Trek Bicycle Shop off of Fort Lowell and Campbell.

Employees said the suspect broke in through a ceiling vent. Surveillance video captured the suspect's foot dangling in the air as he eased his way down. He has distinguishing tattoos. In the video you can see him look around with a flashlight – then, as the alarm sounds he quickly swipes a bike and escapes out of the back door.

HAPPENING TODAY

The new Arizona driver's license manual has a whole chapter on how drivers should talk to law enforcement if you get pulled over.

Officials want new drivers to know that they need to keep their hands on the wheel, let the officer know if they have a gun, turn the lights on, and the radio off.

While these traffics stops seem routine to drivers, law enforcement officials say there are no routine stops.



WEATHER

Fewer storms are expected today.

Highs will be in the upper 90's.

