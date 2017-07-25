Updated AZ driver's manual explains traffic stop rules

The latest edition of the Arizona’s Manual will have a new special section on how people should interact with law enforcement. The new chapter has several updated rules, like what drivers
A local bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 68-year-old David Read left his assisted living center at 8151 E. Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, July 19, around 4:30 p.m. He was headed to a church at 1950 S. Wilmot Road, but never made it there or back to the center.
The storm swept through the camp, taking down four tents, knocking over a refrigerator and leaving them without power. Volunteers said this is the worst damage they've ever seen.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.
