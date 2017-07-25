Updated AZ driver's manual explains traffic stop rules - Tucson News Now

Updated AZ driver's manual explains traffic stop rules

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The latest edition of Arizona’s driving manual will have a new special section explaining how drivers should interact with law enforcement.

The new chapter has several updated rules, such as what drivers should do when a law enforcement vehicle pulls up behind them with the lights on.

Drivers should roll down the window, turn off the radio, turn on the light, keep their hands on the wheel and let the officer know if they have a weapon.

Officer Ashely Rodriguez with the Tucson Police Department said, “the most common way an officer meets a citizen is during a traffic stop.”

TPD Officer Antwione Robinson adds, “these stops may seem routine, but there are many unknown factors for the officer.”

Never make quick movements, or go dive down into other areas of your car.

"We are thinking the worst,” said Deputy Ryan Roher with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office traffic division. “Why is he doing that? What is he trying to hide? What's he trying to keep us from seeing? So that is pretty scary," he said.

Drivers who do not cooperate with police demands could be arrested.

you can read the new manual HERE.

