Jordan releases security footage of shooting of Tucson soldier and two other US troops

Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.
The storm swept through the camp, taking down four tents, knocking over a refrigerator and leaving the camp without power. Volunteers said this is the worst damage they've ever seen.
A Tucson bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
It was a team effort by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, to rescue 17 people from Tanque Verde Falls Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.
The NFL player was enjoying some barbecue Sunday at an airport restaurant when he noticed someone choking.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
