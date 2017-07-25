Arizona skydiving team reaching new heights

The sky is the limit for this crew! Skydiving team Arizona X-Force is gearing up for the Skydiving World Cup next month in Germany as part of the U.S. Parachute Team, the nation's most elite aerial athletes.

The team trains at Skydive Arizona in Eloy.

Arizona X-Force won the bronze in vertical formation skydiving at the U.S. Parachute Association National Skydiving Championships.

During vertical formation skydiving, four-person teams exit the plane more than two miles above the ground and perform acrobatic maneuvers.

