Back to school immunization event offers free vision and dental screenings

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ

El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.

The event is for children ages 5 through 18 who are going back to school.

Each of the first 200 children that receive an immunization or screening will get a free back pack and a $15 shoe voucher from Mercy Care Plan.

There will be other giveaways during the event, and kids can even get their faces painted.

All children must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Organizers said bringing your child's shot records will speed up the process.

