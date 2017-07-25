Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Pima County road conditions as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
The latest edition of the Arizona’s Manual will have a new special section on how people should interact with law enforcement. The new chapter has several updated rules, like what drivers
The latest edition of the Arizona’s Manual will have a new special section on how people should interact with law enforcement. The new chapter has several updated rules, like what drivers should do when a law enforcement vehicle pulls up behind them with the lights on. Drivers should roll down the window, turn off
Two cuties on today's Tuesday's Tail, Moose and Sage! Moose is a 7 year old yellow lab mix full of personality.
Two cuties on today's Tuesday's Tail, Moose and Sage! Moose is a 7 year old yellow lab mix full of personality.
El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.
El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.
Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.
Five years ago in 2012, HSL properties made the decision to close Hotel Arizona because it could not get financial inducements or tax credits to remodel and renovate it.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.