Two cuties on today's Tuesday's Tail, Moose and Sage!

Moose is a 7 year old yellow lab mix full of personality. He walks great on a leash and has a goofy side. Moose knows some basic commands and seems to get along well with large female dogs. He is the perfect addition to a family.

Sage is an 8 year old black lab mix and is a sweet senior girl who came to Pima Animal Care as a stray. She is a gentle and calm pup. a

Interested in meeting either of these adorable dogs? Head over to PACC's main shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

