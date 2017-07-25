Primary election voter registration deadline approaching

Deadline for voter registration for upcoming primary election approaching

Have you registered to vote yet? The City of Tucson is conducting a "ballot by mail" primary election on Tuesday, August 29, for Ward 3, 5, and 6.

Eligible residents must be registered to vote by Monday, July 31 in order to participate in the Primary Election. Voters need to make sure their address is updated and correct before the election, as it will be conducted entirely by mail.

Voters are reminded by Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez that a new voter registration form must be completed by anyone who has moved, even if it is just to a new apartment in the same complex, or if they have changed their name since last registration, or is a new Pima County resident.

For those who are registering to vote for the first time in Pima County, they must provide proof of U.S. citizenship. Citizenship can be established via an Arizona driver's license, issued after Oct. 1, 1996, a birth certificate, a U.S. Passport, or a naturalization certificate.

Not sure what Ward you live in? Check out the map HERE.

