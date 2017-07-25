Primary election voter registration deadline approaching

Two cuties on today's Tuesday's Tail, Moose and Sage!
U.S. Senator John McCain spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, less than a week after announcing that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Read the full text of his speech here.
Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
The latest edition of the Arizona’s Manual will have a new special section on how people should interact with law enforcement. The new chapter has several updated rules, like what drivers should do when a law enforcement vehicle pulls up behind them with the lights on. Drivers should roll down the window, turn off
El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.
