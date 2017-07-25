Interfaith Community Services free backpack, school supplies event

Interfaith Community Services is distributing free backpacks and school supplies for low income families during an event on Wednesday, July 26.

According to a news release the event takes place at the ICS Northwest office at 2820 West Ina Road, from 9 a.m. till supplies last.

ICS is able to help a maximum of three children per family, and an immunization record or birth certificate for each child is required if the child is not present during the event. Backpacks and supplies will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

In 2016, ICS was able to help nearly 1,000 children from low-income families, and this year the organization is prepared to help 1,100 children with backpacks filled with basic school supplies - notebook paper, spiral notebooks, pens, pencils, glue sticks, crayons, pocket folders and much more depending on a child's grade level.

Donations of school supplies will also be accepted and distributed to walk-ins that request them.

The Gifts of Love campaign has been handing out school supplies for the last 11 years and is supported by donations from the community and is just one of many programs offered by ICS.

For more information on Interfaith Community Services click here or call 297-6049.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.