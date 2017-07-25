Border Patrol Agents arrest 8, identify 1 sex offender

On Monday, July 24, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrest eight northeast of Douglas, Arizona after they attempted to cross the border into the U.S.

According to a CBP news release, agents later learned that one man in the eight people arrested had been previously been convicted in California for engaging in sex with a minor.

The group of eight were transported to the Douglas Station for processing and that was when agents learned of 22-year-old Martin Guzman-Garcia's conviction in Yuba County, CA.

Guzman-Garcia now faces felony immigration charges for re-entering the U.S. following deportation.

