Community invited to attend ceremony to help honor an AZ veteran

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is asking for the public's help to honor an AZ veteran, who was homeless and had no family.

PFC. Jimmie Smith will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista on Thursday, July 27 at 11 a.m. and AZ DVS is asking the community to attend the services as his family.

The Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting PFC Smith's urn to the Veterans Chapel at the cemetery, where Army Military Honors will be rendered. The ceremony should take 15 minutes.

Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery is located at 1300 South Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.

Anyone who arrives at the cemetery before the service is asked to use the staging area to clear the way for the Patriot Guard Riders to get to the chapel.

