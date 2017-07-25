BP agents follow tracks, find drugs but no smugglers

24 bundles found by Border Patrol agents after they followed some footprints. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station discovered more than 1,100 pounds of abandoned marijuana bundles on Monday, July 24.

According to a CBP news release a BP canine team had been patrolling the mountain roads east of Nogales, AZ when they found dozens of foot prints on a known smuggling route. The agents followed the tracks to a wooded area a few miles away, with the BP All-Terrain Vehicle team assisting.

Instead of finding the smugglers, the agents found 24 bundles of marijuana hidden in the brush. BP agents searched the area, but found the smuggling suspects were no longer in the area.

The bundles were transported back to the Nogales Station for processing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.