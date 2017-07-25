Tucsonans react to the healthcare debate in Washington D.C.

"I try not to worry about things I can't do something about," Bill Gibson said. He is likely to lose his health care coverage if the present Senate alternative passes, along with an estimated 22 to 32 million others.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.
Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting at a youth services center, near the Crittenden County Courthouse.
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.
