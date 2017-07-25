Chamblee brother talks fire and deadly deputy shooting

The mobile home belonged to Chancy Chamblee. If the name sounds familiar, he was killed by Pima County Sheriff’s Department at midnight on Thursday, July 13.
Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station discovered more than 1,100 pounds of abandoned marijuana on Monday, July 24.
A Tucson bike shop needs your help tracking down the suspect who broke into their store and made off with an expensive bike.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents later learned that one man in the eight people arrested had been previously been convicted in California for engaging in sex with a minor.
Amanda Bynum, representing Brian Lynch, told a judge Monday in court that Lynch had no desire to file for a continuance.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.
Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting at a youth services center, near the Crittenden County Courthouse.
