KOLD INVESTIGATES: Luckiest lottery retailers in southern Arizona

We’ve all dreamed of winning the lottery.

In fact, American’s spent more than $73 billion on lottery tickets in 2015. That’s according to the North American Association of State & Provincial Lotteries.

So, if you’re looking to cash in on those dreams, why not try a store that’s sold winning tickets before? We sat down with the Arizona Lottery Commission to find the “luckiest” lottery stores in Southern Arizona.

Tucson News Now: "What would you do if you won the lottery?"

“Oh my God, I’d quit my job first!” Lottery player, Beatrice Weeks said.

“Travel the country” Lottery player, Wallace Wright said.

“Go on a cruise!” Lottery player, Melissa Allan said.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the number one spot and luckiest retailer is the SV Food Mart on 7th Street in Sierra Vista. They sold 14 scratcher ticket prizes above $599 in the past year totaling $150,277. They also sold two draw game prizes above $599 totaling $4,000, which brings the grand total to $154,277.

“I’m happy to see people winning and also happy to see people give me their business - it goes both ways,” Owner of SV Food Mart, Ly Soung, said.

Ly Soung said lottery tickets are a hot item and a good chunk of his daily revenue.

“The average sale of the lottery daily is about $4,200,” Soung said.

Customer, Michael Rosen, said he has been coming to the SV Food Mart every week to buy lottery tickets for the past 30 years.

Tucson News Now: "What keeps you coming back each week?”

“I want to build a theater. I’m an actor and I want to build my own theater in town,” Michael Rosen said.

The number two store might surprise you – it’s the Tucson Lottery office on Broadway, near Country Club. The Arizona Lottery said they sold four scratcher ticket prizes last year above $599 totaling $80,777. They also sold nine draw game prizes above $599 totaling $179, 254.00 which brings the grand total to $260, 031.

Tucson News Now: “Why do you come to this location as opposed to a gas station or elsewhere?”

“It’s on my way home, so it’s convenient to just pop in here real quick,” Lottery player, Melissa Allan said.

Other lottery players, like David Hall, said he’s holding on to hope that someone local will take home the jackpot.

“It’s just a matter of timing, someone will win here,” Hall said. “And want it to be me!”

The Arizona Lottery provided a breakdown of the top three stores in our state that sold the single highest top prize over the past year:

Smoke Cheap, 5128 W Olive Ave in Glendale sold a $1,250,000 scratchers prize. Circle K, 4930 N 91st Ave Phoenix sold a $1 million Powerball Prize. Thomas Market Liquors, 345 W Thomas Road in Phoenix sold a $571,000 Fantasy 5 Prize.

