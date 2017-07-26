TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Department of Public Safety released video from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter only to KOLD News 13. You can see that video on KOLD at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The Department of Public Safety released video from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter only to KOLD News 13. You can see that video on KOLD at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
This new footage has enabled detectives to create a timeline into Jayden's death.
This new footage has enabled detectives to create a timeline into Jayden's death.
Let’s give a shout out and a little praise, with reservations, for the way the Teamsters and Sun Tran management pulled together to avoid another long, frustrating bus strike? After all, One of the things we have NOT had to report on recently is a long, drawn out bus strike.
Let’s give a shout out and a little praise, with reservations, for the way the Teamsters and Sun Tran management pulled together to avoid another long, frustrating bus strike? After all, One of the things we have NOT had to report on recently is a long, drawn out bus strike.
"I try not to worry about things I can't do something about," Bill Gibson said. He is likely to lose his health care coverage if the present Senate alternative passes, along with an estimated 22 to 32 million others.
"I try not to worry about things I can't do something about," Bill Gibson said. He is likely to lose his health care coverage if the present Senate alternative passes, along with an estimated 22 to 32 million others.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom.
Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom.
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.