TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate at last but outcome in doubt

By ERICA WERNER

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate voted, at last, Tuesday to move forward with the Republicans' long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare." There was high drama as Sen. John McCain returned to the Capitol for the first time after being diagnosed with brain cancer to cast a decisive "yes" vote.

I voted for the motion to proceed to open debate on healthcare, but I will not vote for the bill as it is today https://t.co/Xuf4oHNJqV pic.twitter.com/7iTV1OqmrP — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence, exercising his constitutional prerogative, breaking the tie after two Republicans joined all 48 Democrats in voting "no."

When the Senate voted Tuesday evening on the bill's initial amendment, it underscored how hard it will be for the chamber's divided Republicans to pass a sweeping replacement of Obama's law.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tJje4z



2. KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Video from the cockpit of Tanque Verde Falls rescue?

The Department of Public Safety released video only to KOLD News 13 from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter.

The two men who were rescued were stranded for more than 12-hours, and had to spend the night on the mountain.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tYU3GF



3. Chamblee brother talks fire and deadly deputy shooting?

A fire on Monday, July 24 destroyed a mobile of a home in Three Points. The only things that are left are the junk that surrounds the home and a few dogs. No one was injured in the fire.

The mobile home belonged to Chancy Chamblee. If the name sounds familiar, he was killed by Pima County Sheriff’s Department at midnight on Thursday, July 13.

PCSD told Tucson News Now, after the initial contact Deputy Nathan MeeBoer fired a shot at Chancy killing him. Deputies would later find Brenda dead inside her home.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uzurSM



HAPPENING TODAY

If you need help getting your kids ready for the new school year Interfaith Community Services may have an answer for you.

The ICS will hand out free backpacks with school supplies inside that can be used by kids from Kindergarten to twelfth grade.

It's first come first serve at the Interfaith Community Services office near Ina and Shannon starting at 9 a.m.

WEATHER

We're expecting more rain today.

There is a 20 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Highs will be in the upper 90's.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.