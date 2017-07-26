KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Video from the cockpit of Tanque Verde Falls rescue

The Department of Public Safety released video from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter only to KOLD News 13.

The two men who were rescued were stranded for more than 12-hours, and had to spend the night on the mountain.

The pilo said the rescue couldn't have gone better. The men just walked on board as the helicopter hovered near them.

If conditions had been worse, ropes would have been brought out making an already dangerous situation much worse.

The men who were rescued declined an on-camera interview, but they told mreporter Morgan Kyrklund that they had just moved to Tucson, and the whole experience was actually a good time.

Now they now have a great story to tell their friends.

