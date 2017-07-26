AMBER ALERT: Baby abducted in Yuma

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old baby from Yuma.

The Department of Public Safety said Israel Lopez, born on June 22, 2017 has been abducted by his non-custodial father, 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.

Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC pickup truck with license plate BVD1716.

DPS said Lopez committed three counts of aggravated assault during the abduction.

If you see Lopez call 911.

