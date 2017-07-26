AMBER ALERT: Baby abducted in Yuma

Police said there are obvious signs of trauma to the man's body, which was found in the 8700 block of East Almond Street.
The Department of Public Safety released video from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter only to KOLD News 13. You can see that video on KOLD at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old baby from Yuma. The Department of Public Safety said Israel Lopez, born on June 22, 2017 has been abducted by his non-custodial father, 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.
This new footage has enabled detectives to create a timeline into Jayden's death.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
A 16-year-old was shot by a Marion Police Department officer.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
