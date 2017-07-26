Getting kids ready to head back to school

Much of Southern Arizona is heading back the school in the next week or two.

But for kids and their parents, starting school is sometimes a shock to the system.

So there are some ways to make that transition besides registering for classes and going back to school shopping.

Thom Luedemann, principal at Lauffer Middle School, said now is a good time to have a conversation with your child about what is expected from this school year.

He said whether the expectation is getting a 4.0 GPA, joining a club or reading a certain number of books; often times kids reach those expectations.

Luedemann also said it is really important to get kids back on a healthy eating schedule and bedtime schedule. He added doing school related activities before bed is beneficial.

“What I do with my children is, I have a 1st grader and a 3rd grader, is we work on math problems at the dinner table,” he said. “So my son is in 3rd grade so we would on algebra and multiplication tables so we can get his brain going again. It is amazing the things that they lose over the summer.”

Luedemann also advises students to start thinking about extra-curricular activities like clubs or sports.

He said students tend to do better if they are connected the school in more ways than just going to class.

