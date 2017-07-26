Police investigate body found on East Almond Street - Tucson News Now

Police investigate body found on East Almond Street

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police is investigating a body found in the middle of the street at 8712 East Almond Street.

Police said there are obvious signs of trauma to the body.

TPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

We are working to bring you more information.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly