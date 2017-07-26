Police investigate body found on East Almond Street

Tucson police is investigating a body found in the middle of the street at 8712 East Almond Street.

Police said there are obvious signs of trauma to the body.

A look at Almond st near Camino Seco and Irvington. One man is dead and #Tucson police investigating it as a homicide. Waiting to learn more pic.twitter.com/ECIDXCyFey — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 26, 2017

TPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

