UPDATE: Tucson Fire declares 'all clear' at south-side hospital

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-month-old baby from Yuma. The Yuma Police Department said 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez has been arrested.
Eligible residents in Wards, 3, 5, and 6 must be registered to vote by Monday, July 31, in order to participate in the primary election.
Police said there are obvious signs of trauma to the man's body, which was found in the 8700 block of East Almond Street.
"We should all be guided by the principle that any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so—and should be treated as the patriots they are." - Sen. John McCain
The Tucson Fire Department investigators said no hazards were detected.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
