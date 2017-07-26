UPDATE: Tucson Fire declares 'all clear' at south-side hospital - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Tucson Fire declares 'all clear' at south-side hospital

By Tucson News Now Staff
Officials say the substance was found at a workstation at one of the support buildings at Banner - University Medical Center South. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) Officials say the substance was found at a workstation at one of the support buildings at Banner - University Medical Center South. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Fire Department investigating a possible hazmat situation at a south-side hospital determined that the scene is safe on Wednesday morning, July 26.

According to a TFD tweet, no hazards were detected.

Crews were called to investigate suspicious materials at Banner-University Medical Center South the 2800 block of East Ajo Way. Officials say the substance was found at a workstation at one of the support buildings, not the main hospital building.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said no employees were in danger.

