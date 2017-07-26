McCain: President's tweet example of why policy announcements should not be made via Twitter

"We should all be guided by the principle that any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so—and should be treated as the patriots they are." - Sen. John McCain
"I try not to worry about things I can't do something about," Bill Gibson said. He is likely to lose his health care coverage if the present Senate alternative passes, along with an estimated 22 to 32 million others.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
El Rio Community Health Center is hosting a back to school immunization event, and offering free vision and dental screenings August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 839 West Congress Street.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.
