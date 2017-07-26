PET PALS: Meet Kringle

This week's Pet Pal is "Kringle!"

This sweet, 3-year-old Pit Bull mix needs to find his forever family!

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona found him as stray back in March. He had severe eye trauma, but after HSSA's staff veterinarian removed his eye he was on the road to recovery!

He moved into foster care to spend time healing, but then tested positive for Valley Fever. HSSA will give 6 months of Valley Fever medication to Kringle's new family free of charge.

If you'd like to take him home call HSSAZ at 520-327-6088 ext.173.

HSSAZ is also hosting another Woof Down Wednesday event this week! For more information click here.

