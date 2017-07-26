PET PALS: Meet Kringle

This week's Pet Pal is "Kringle!" This sweet, 3-year-old Pit Bull mix needs to find his forever family! The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Don't let their short little legs fool you. Some weiner dogs pack serious speed.
Thanks to a social media contest sponsored by Petplan pet insurance the Whetstone Fire District will be better equipped to help save pets from house fires.
A recent case in rural Pima County is serving as an important reminder. On Thursday, July 20, the Pima County Animal Care and Health Department were notified a bobcat tested positive for rabies.
Pima Animal Care Center said it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
