At least 100 to become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony at JCC

At least 100 people will become U.S. citizens today during a naturalization ceremony in Tucson.

The ceremony was set for 10 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center on River and Alvernon.

The people are from 19 countries, including Colombia, Chile, Hong Kong and Kenya.

