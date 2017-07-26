Pipe breach allows untreated waste to flow into Nogales Wash

Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
At least 100 people will become U.S. citizens today during a naturalization ceremony in Tucson.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-month-old baby from Yuma. The Yuma Police Department said 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez has been arrested.
Eligible residents in Wards, 3, 5, and 6 must be registered to vote by Monday, July 31, in order to participate in the primary election.
Police said there are obvious signs of trauma to the man's body, which was found in the 8700 block of East Almond Street.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
On Wednesday, deputies said the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force was taking the lead as the search continued for a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.
A 16-year-old was shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer on Tuesday night.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will addressed the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday. The head coach is entering his first full year in charge of the Tigers and previewed the 2017 football season.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
