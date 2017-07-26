Pipe breach allows untreated waste to flow into Nogales Wash

Officials with the Nogales public works discovered on Tuesday, July 25, that a broken pipe has resulted in untreated wastewater to get into the Nogales Wash.

According to a Santa Cruz County news release, the breach happened in the International Outfall Interceptor, which transports wastewater from both sides of the border to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant, about 200 yards north of the intersection of Old Tucson Road and the Nogales Wash.

A dislodged section of cement partially sheared the pipe below the waterline, causing the discharge of the wastewater into the wash, according to the release.

Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.

The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operation Center has been partially activated to ensure the health and safety of county and state residents.

A hotline has been set up for the public and media: 520-375-7784. More information can be found at the Santa Cruz County Facebook page, Twitter page and the county website: www.santacruzcountyaz.gov.

